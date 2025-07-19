MCSO: Man appears to have died from being crushed by his tailer
article
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A man was found dead by his neighbor after reportedly being crushed by his trailer, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.
What we know:
It happened early in the day on July 18 at the victim's home near McDowell Road and Jackrabbit Trail.
"Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence where an adult male was located deceased by his neighbor. It appears that the male was crushed by a trailer on his own property," the sheriff's office said.
What we don't know:
The man wasn't identified.
No further information was made available by the sheriff's office.
Map of the area where the incident happened