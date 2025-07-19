Expand / Collapse search

MCSO: Man appears to have died from being crushed by his tailer

Published  July 19, 2025 3:20pm MST
Maricopa County
The Brief

    • An unidentified man died after it appears he was crushed by his trailer on July 18, the sheriff's office said. 
    • It happened near McDowell Road and Jackrabbit Trail in Maricopa County.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A man was found dead by his neighbor after reportedly being crushed by his trailer, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

What we know:

It happened early in the day on July 18 at the victim's home near McDowell Road and Jackrabbit Trail.

"Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence where an adult male was located deceased by his neighbor. It appears that the male was crushed by a trailer on his own property," the sheriff's office said.

What we don't know:

The man wasn't identified.

No further information was made available by the sheriff's office.

Map of the area where the incident happened

The Source

  • The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

