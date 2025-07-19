MCSO: Man appears to have died from being crushed by his tailer

article

The Brief An unidentified man died after it appears he was crushed by his trailer on July 18, the sheriff's office said. It happened near McDowell Road and Jackrabbit Trail in Maricopa County.



What we know:

It happened early in the day on July 18 at the victim's home near McDowell Road and Jackrabbit Trail.

"Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence where an adult male was located deceased by his neighbor. It appears that the male was crushed by a trailer on his own property," the sheriff's office said.

What we don't know:

The man wasn't identified.

No further information was made available by the sheriff's office.

Map of the area where the incident happened