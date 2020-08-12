MCSO: One dead, one injured after head-on car crash in Buckeye

article

One man is dead after a head-on car collision near Beloat and Jackrabbit Trail in Buckeye on August 12, Maricopa County deputies say.

The early morning crash involved two cars, leaving one woman with non-life threatening injuries and another dead.

It is unknown if speed or impairment played a role in the crash.

Jackrabbit Trail is closed from Beloat Road to MC 85 while detectives investigate.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news.