MCSO recovers one of two victims who fell in Apache Lake during flash flooding on Aug. 22

A 41-year-old victim was found after a search for two people who were last seen at a lake northeast of the Valley over the weekend.

According to a statement released by officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on August 24, the two people, identified as 52-year-old Rick Le Grand and 41-year-old Deanna Peterson, were last seen in the area of Alder Creek, along the north shore of Apache Lake, on August 22.

The body of Peterson was recovered Aug. 25, the sheriff's office said. The search continues for Le Grand.

At around 9 p.m on August 22, officials with MCSO say a flash flood caught two boats on the shoreline, and a scramble took place to get onto watercraft and escape the area. Le Grand and Peterson were on a boat carrying three other people.

Officials with MCSO said the boat Le Grand and Peterson were on experienced mechanical issues and would not start.

"The other boater maneuvered their boat to try and jumpstart the other boat. Unfortunately, this effort was unsuccessful before the flash flood and debris carried with it, reached the lake. The five people onboard the inoperable board went into the water as the boat capsized," read a portion of the statement.

According to officials, three of the five people who were in the water were rescued, but Le Grand and Peterson were not found.

"The extreme challenges that we are facing right now is the debris and vegetation," said Joaquin Enriquez with MCSO. "They are saying that there is so much debris in the water that they can't see, number one. Number two, it's causing our boats to malfunction because of the ash from the fire getting stuck in the engines."

MCSO crews are working with underwater remote vehicles.

"We're working with a large area 300 by 350 feet of just debris, where we believe that people may have gone under," said Enriquez.

"The layer of debris on the surface of the water is approximately 12” thick," read a portion of the statement.