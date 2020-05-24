MCSO searching for missing 13-year-old runaway

article

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in searching for a 13-year-old runaway from Fountain Hills.

Deming Beers was reported as a runaway on the early morning of May 23 from her grandparent's resident at 16518 E. Heather Drive, officials say.

The 13-year-old girl was last seen the night of May 22. She was wearing a light-colored sweatshirt and dark-colored shorts

Anyone with information is asked to call MCSO at 602-876-1011 or 602-876-TIPS.