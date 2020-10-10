MCSO: Uber driver under arrest after passenger was shot following confrontation

article

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say a rideshare driver has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that left a passenger injured.

According to a statement released on Oct. 10, the incident happened on Oct. 9, when deputies responded to a shooting at the intersection of Alma School Road and Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway at around 12:55 a.m..

The incident, according to officials, began when two adult passengers inside a rideshare car were involved in a verbal argument with the driver, identified as 60-year-old Peter Caso. Caso then removed the passengers from the car, when a confrontation took place.

"The driver allegedly threatened to spray the passengers with a can of disinfectant. The driver allegedly then removed a firearm and discharged one round towards the ground. Ricochet occurred and struck one of the passengers in the lower leg," read a portion of the statement.

Officials with MCSO say the passenger who was shot suffered minor injuries, and the passenger was treated and released by fire crews on scene. Caso fled the scene before deputies arrived, but one of the victims was able to get a picture of his vehicle. Caso was arrested at his home, and has been booked into jail. He is accused of assault, aggravated assault, endangerment, and disorderly conduct.

FOX 10 has reached out to Uber for comment.