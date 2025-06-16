Measles exposure confirmed at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

article

The Brief Officials say a person with the measles traveled through Sky Harbor Airport on June 10. The exposure happened beyond security checkpoints on concourses C and D in Terminal 4.



Maricopa County health officials say a person who was infected with measles traveled through Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport last week.

What we know:

The exposure happened on June 10 between 5 p.m. and midnight beyond security checkpoints on concourses C and D in Terminal 4.

"MCDPH is coordinating with other agencies to notify people who may have been exposed so they can watch for symptoms and get care if any develop," said Dr. Nick Staab of the Maricopa County Department of Public Health. "With a virus as highly infectious as measles, it’s a reminder that we all should stay up-to-date on our vaccines to keep ourselves and those around us safe."

Anyone who was on the same flight as the infected person should be contacted by the local health department, officials said.

Dig deeper:

Health officials say measles can linger in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the area.

"Measles spreads by direct contact with an infected person or through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes," MCDPH said. "A person with measles can give the disease to other people even before they feel sick. Measles can cause serious illness, especially in young children, pregnant women and people with depressed immune systems."

What are the symptoms of measles?

Fever

Red, watery eyes

Cough

Runny nose

A red rash

If you develop any of these symptoms, officials say you should self-isolate and seek medical care.

"Measles is both highly contagious and preventable," Dr. Staab added. "It can cause severe illness, including death, so we strongly encourage anyone who has not been vaccinated to get vaccinated to prevent further spread."

What you can do:

For more information on measles, visit maricopa.gov/measles.