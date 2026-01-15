Measles: Maricopa County records 1st case of 2026

article

The Brief The first case of measles in 2026 has been confirmed in Maricopa County. The patient is an adult who traveled overseas. "The individual was not infectious at the time of travel," officials wrote.



Officials with the Maricopa County Department of Public Health said they have confirmed the first case of measles within the county this year.

What we know:

Per a statement released on Jan. 15, the patient is an adult who lives in the county.

"The case was associated with overseas international travel and required hospitalization," read a portion of MCDPH's statement. "The individual was not infectious at the time of travel."

Local perspective:

Officials with MCDPH said they are coordinating with partner agencies to notify those who have been identified as potentially being exposed to measles.

"While the overall risk to the community remains low, it’s important residents remain vigilant given the ongoing spread of measles across our state and beyond," said MCDPH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nick Staab.

Why you should care:

Health officials say measles "spreads through direct contact with an infected person or through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes."

"The virus can remain infectious in the air and on surfaces for up to 2 hours after an infected person leaves an area. A person with measles can spread the virus to others before symptoms begin," a portion of the statement reads.

What To Look Out For:

Experts say measles symptoms typically appear about seven to 14 days after exposure, and can include a high fever as high as 105.8°F, along with cough, runny nose, diarrhea, red, watery eyes, and a full-body rash that normally starts a few days after the fever.

"Measles can cause serious illness and death, especially in young children, pregnant women, and people with depressed immune systems," read a portion of the statement.

What you can do:

Per the statement, people who develop symptoms consistent with measles should "self-isolate, avoid contact with others, and seek medical care."

"People with symptoms should call their healthcare provider or medical facility before arriving, so staff can provide instructions to reduce the risk of exposing others," officials wrote, while also noting that vaccination is the most effective way to avoid measles infection and serious outcomes.

Health officials also wrote in the statement that Vitamin A does not prevent measles.