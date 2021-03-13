Expand / Collapse search

Medical expert says spring breakers, St. Patrick's Day likely won't cause COVID-19 surge in Arizona

By and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Coronavirus in Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Spring breakers will be returning home to Arizona this week and combining that with St. Patrick's Day, there could be a lot of people in groups possibly spreading COVID-19.

However, a health expert says it's not a reason to worry because he says Arizona is trending in the right direction when it comes to cases.

Executive Director of the Arizona Public Health Association, Will Humble, says, "Bottom line is, we are headed in the right direction as far as cases."

With more and more seniors getting vaccinated, and much of the younger crowd already exposed to COVID-19, he says the risk of spreading the virus is much lower than it was even a month ago.

He predicts that the holiday and the break may lead Arizona to have some more cases than it otherwise would have had, but he doesn't believe it'll lead to another surge.

"I think more likely, I think it would be a steady decline more than a flattening out," Humble says of declining cases.

His main concern at this point is making vaccines more readily available and accessible.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

MORE: How to sign up and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

Arizona reports 262 more virus cases, fewest since September
slideshow

Arizona reports 262 more virus cases, fewest since September

The latest figures increased Arizona’s pandemic totals to 823,094 cases and 16,546 deaths.

Gov. Ducey says Arizona can meet Biden’s vaccine deadline
slideshow

Gov. Ducey says Arizona can meet Biden’s vaccine deadline

Arizona is scheduling vaccines for people 55 and older through four state-run mass vaccination sites in Phoenix and Tucson, and plans to lower the threshold to age 45 on April 1.