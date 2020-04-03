Medical staff cheers as 94-year-old woman gets discharged from Spanish hospital

The coronavirus pandemic has been stressful for everyone, especially for healthcare workers.

But medical staff at a hospital in Spain had one very good reason to celebrate: one of their patients, a 94-year-old woman, recovered from the virus.

Video from inside the Parc Tauli Hospital in Sabadell, in the country's Catalonia region, shows workers chapping and cheering as the elderly woman named Maria was discharged after recovering from COVID-19.

Spain has been one of the countries worst affected by the pandemic, with over 10,000 people killed in the country.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Advertisement

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map