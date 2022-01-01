Expand / Collapse search
Meet some of Arizona's 2022 New Year's babies

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX 10 Phoenix

Meet some of the newest babies who were born just after New Year's 2022 in Arizona hospitals.

PHOENIX - The new year is bringing new hope, new beginnings and best of all, new babies.

Little bundle of joy is Joaquin was born at 12:47 a.m. at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix. His proud parents are Karina and Joaquin.

He arrived four days earlier than planned, weighing 9 pounds and four ounces.

Mom and dad can't wait to introduce him to his big sister Emma.

Over in Tucson – they're seeing double. Twins, Jasir and Kenji, wasted no time coming into the world.

Jasir is the older brother, being born first, and his brother Kenji followed him shortly after.

Their parents, Jasmyn and Kenneth are overjoyed. They were given a gift basket with new baby items and gift cards.

Welcome to the world, little ones!

