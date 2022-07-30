Mega Millions drawing: Illinois Speedway gas station that sold winning ticket in line for big commission

The Illinois Speedway location where the winning Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold stands to benefit from the sale.

A ticket-holder in the state clinched the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot there Friday night.

An employee at the Speedway gas station on East Touhy Avenue in Des Plaines, Illinois, confirmed to FOX Business Saturday the business had gotten the call about the winning ticket from the Illinois Lottery.

"So, obviously it's a shock, but I'm happy that somebody from Illinois was able to win it," the employee said.

According to the Illinois Lottery, businesses receive a 1% commission on jackpot and top prize drawings and scratch games up to $500,000.

A person buys a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a store on July 29, 2022 in Arlington, Virginia. - (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images) Expand

In addition, they would receive a 1% commission for all winning ticket redemption, 5% commission on all Instant Ticket Sales and 5% commission on all Draw game sales.

The Illinois Lottery noted in a 2021 video that a retailer in Crestwood had earned a commission check of $500,000 for selling a winning Mega Millions ticket.

The winning numbers were listed as 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and the gold Mega ball was 14. The Megaplier was 2X.

A cashier shows off Mega Millions lottery tickets at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Chino Hills, California, July 28, 2022. (Photo by RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images)

The $1.28 billion Mega Millions prize is for winners who choose the annuity option , paid annually over 29 years.

Most winners opt for the cash option, which was an estimated $747.2 million.

A woman checks off the numbers chosen for her Mega Millions lottery tickets at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Chino Hills, California on July 28, 2022. (Photo by RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images)

"Congratulations to the Illinois Lottery for selling the winning ticket for the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot," Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald said in a statement. "We are thrilled to have witnessed one of the biggest jackpot wins in Mega Millions history. We’re eager to find out who won and look forward to congratulating the winner soon. Better still, this exciting jackpot run has had a significant positive impact on the revenues for good causes raised by our member lotteries."

The jackpot was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize .

The last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

