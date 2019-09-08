Memorial Stair Climb held in Dallas to remember 9/11 first responders

Wednesday marks the 18th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, and people around the world are remembering the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11.

First responders from around the world participated in the 9th annual Memorial Stair Climb on Saturday at the Renaissance Tower in Downtown Dallas.

It's a journey up 110 flights of stairs honoring fallen first responders.

“I wanted to do this just because it meant a lot to me being a firefighter and wanting to be a firefighter my whole life, just to pay back the respects for everyone who died and just did their job and wanted to do their job that day,” said Brennan Lunsford, with Wylie Fire Rescue.

Bringing together first responders from across the country, and around the world.

Firefighters came from as far away as France.

“I would like to make this because it's an honor for me,” French firefighter Sebastian Bernard said.

“In memory of the 343 firefighters that died on September 11th, because it had an impact on the whole world, in France as well,” said Honore Descourtis, with the Frisco Fire Department.

They took on the mental and physical challenges of climbing up each flight of stairs.

As I get older, it gets a little harder, but you just got to get prepared for it and you just do it because they did it,” said Alex Suarez, with the Delta County Sheriff’s Office.

Each first responder who participated wore the name of someone who passed on 9/11, or who died from complications due to that day.

Climbing in remembrance of all those who gave their lives.

“As I come around the corner, and seeing all these great representatives of career firefighters and just fist bumping you all the way down, everyone here. It's really kind of an overwhelming feeling, the whole day,” said Erin Jusseaume, with the Reno Volunteer Fire Department.

Finally finishing the journey in honor of 9/11 first responders and their sacrifice.

“It gets harder and harder the second time you go up, but you just continue coming down the floors and you get that feeling, you know you're going to ring that bell. You're going to name that person you're walking for. It's just something that hits you right here in the heart,” Suarez added.

Events honoring first responders continue Sunday, with the Climb for a Calling at Burnett Plaza in Fort Worth.

Opening ceremonies kick off at 8:30 a.m.