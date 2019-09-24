Men arrested last week in East Valley as part of drug bust

New details about some search warrants served in the East Valley last week emerged on Tuesday, with the Maricopa County Sheriff's office saying it was part of a drug bust.

FOX 10 spoke with people living in the area Tuesday, who said they had no idea what was happening Friday morning, but now, people are getting a better understanding of what was found inside that home.

"You don’t want to see these kinds of things in your neighborhood," said Guy Quinonez.

It was just before 7:00 a.m. when Quinonez saw a SWAT team heading to this home.

Cell phone footage obtained by FOX 10 showed Charles Perry in handcuffs.

Investigators say this home was one of two homes served warrants. Another person, Hyder Ahmed of Tempe, was arrested.

Hyder Ahmed (left) and Charles Perry (right)

MCSO says they were operating on an app called "Weedmaps" as a black market marijuana and narcotics dealer. Inside the homes, authorities found guns, cash, illegal drugs and vape cartridges.

"Really nice people. Just moved in a month ago," said Daniel Liniger. "I don’t know what to think about it, but this is our neighborhood. Something illegal we don’t want in our neighborhood."