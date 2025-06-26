Mercedes Vega murder: 2 more men to be charged, MCSO says

The Brief Two more suspects face charges in the 2023 murder of Mercedes Vega. Vega's body was found inside a burned car along I-10 in Tonopah. Sencere Hayes, who was previously arrested for Vega's murder, faces the death penalty if convicted.



Authorities say charges are being submitted against two more suspects in the 2023 murder of Mercedes Vega.

The backstory:

Vega's body was found inside a burned Chevolet Malibu on April 16, 2023, along Interstate 10 near Tonopah.

The medical examiner's report revealed that she had been shot, had bleach in her throat, and that she died from smoke inhalation.

Dig deeper:

According to court documents, investigators say they found fingerprints on a cup belonging to a man named "Jared Gray" inside the burned Malibu.

And besides the physical evidence, there's also digital evidence. Investigators say OnStar data from the car puts it at Vega's apartment garage on the day of the murder. It was also seen on surveillance video.

Before driving west on I-10, the OnStar data shows both the Malibu and Vega's car went to a nearby restaurant where Vega's car was abandoned. Inside her car, DNA was found that later matched Sencere Hayes, who was arrested last year in Tennessee in connection with Vega's death. He faces the death penalty if convicted.

Mercedes Vega

Detectives learned the Malibu was purchased through OfferUp. During follow-up interviews, two people told detectives they were paid by "Cudjoe Young" to pick up the car.

Young is a suspect Vega had previously identified in an armed robbery. He's is also suspected of arranging airline tickets to fly Sencere Hayes and Jared Gray from Tennessee to Phoenix.

Cellphone records show both of these men followed the same path as the Malibu on the day of the murder.

What's next:

Based on this new evidence, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it is submitting conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charges against Young and first-degree murder charges against Gray.