Mesa city council to decide if hotel will be rezoned to address homeless issue

The Mesa City Council will be voting on a measure Monday night to turn a hotel into a transitional housing facility for those experiencing homelessness.

The city is requesting a zoning change to move its "Off the Streets" program to a permanent location at the Grand Hotel located off Power Road and Main Street.

Off The Streets is taking a unique approach to the homeless issue that Valley cities, along with other cities in the U.S., have been experiencing. Organizers say not everyone will thrive in a traditional shelter program, and that’s where this program comes in.

If the council approves, they can take the final step to purchase the hotel and use it to support their temporary housing program for the homeless.

Residents in the area have pushed back due to safety concerns.

If the council doesn't approve, the city would need to find somewhere else to relocate its program and risk losing $1.75 million in federal funding.

At a meeting in May, the city council voted to purchase the hotel, but this vote would allow the city to actually change the zoning on it, turning it from a hotel into a social service facility.

The city says the program focuses on families, domestic violence victims, and the elderly who get 90 days in transitional housing.

"We served almost 1,900 people so far and we have about 73-75% of those folks exiting the program successfully, which means that they’re going into the next positive place in their housing plan," said Lindsey Balinkie, community services deputy director for Mesa.

Neighbor opposition has been strong on making this project permanent in this location with residents calling for safety concerns. Some have drafted petitions.

Related article