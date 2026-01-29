Mesa crime stats 2025: Violent offenses fall to near 2020 levels

The Brief Mesa violent crime fell to 1,846 incidents in 2025, a significant decrease from the five-year peak of 2,144 reported in 2024. While motor vehicle thefts and violent offenses declined, traffic crashes continued a six-year upward trend, reaching 6,222 incidents despite a 22% increase in proactive police citations and warnings.



Violent crime is down in Mesa, the police department says, as it released its 2025 year-end crime stats.

What we know:

"Statistics highlighted in this report include a reduction in violent crime, a decrease in dispatched calls for service with an increase in proactive patrol efforts. Additionally, in 2025, motor vehicle crimes such as stolen vehicle calls, vehicle burglaries and theft of motor vehicle parts decreased in Mesa," the department said.

It also highlighted its traffic enforcement following a 2024 increase in car crashes. "Mesa PD significantly increased proactive traffic enforcement, leading to a 22% increase in traffic citations and warnings issued in 2025," the department said.

What they're saying:

"In 2025, the City of Mesa experienced a notable reduction in violent crime, while calls for service increased alongside continued population growth. These incredible results illustrate the dedication of the men and women of the Mesa Police Department, in partnership with other city departments and the community. This shows the shared commitment to make Mesa the safest major city of our population in the nation," Mesa Police Chief Dan Butler said.

Dig deeper:

Mesa Police released data on violent crime from 2020 to 2025.

2020: 1,829

2021: 1,953

2022: 2,036

2023: 2,102

2024: 2,144

2025: 1,846

These crimes include aggravated assault, homicides, rapes and robberies.

As for calls for service, the department noted a spike in 2025 with 284,303 calls, an increase from 2024's 270,009.

Crashes in Mesa have steadily grown between 2020-2025: 4,362 (2020), 4,998 (2021), 5,282 (2022), 5,615 (2023), 6,011 (2024) and 6,222 (2025). These include deadly crashes, crashes with no injuries, and crashes with injuries.