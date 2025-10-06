Mesa firefighter killed by suspected drunk driver returned home

The Brief Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District has lost a third firefighter, Glenn Collins, who was killed in a head-on collision. Collins was riding his motorcycle to work when he was struck by a 21-year-old suspected drunk driver. This marks the third line-of-duty death for the district in a few weeks.



The Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District tragically lost another firefighter in the line of duty.

What we know:

Firefighter Glenn Collins was killed in a head-on collision while on his way to work on Oct. 3. He was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver.

Collins served as a firefighter EMT with Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District for seven years.

Today:

A procession of first responders escorted the 46-year-old to Flagstaff and back to Show Low.

On October 3rd at 6:45 a.m., Collins was riding his motorcycle to work on Lone Pine Dam Road when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver, a 21-year-old woman from Show Low.

What they're saying:

The Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District said Collins was respected by his peers for his dedication to the fire service, his professionalism and his commitment to helping others.

His wife spent the day in the procession, which brought Collins to the medical examiner's office, then the mortuary.

Support could be seen on the side of the road. Navajo County said it's been an unimaginable three weeks for their communities.

This marks the third firefighter death for Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District within a few weeks. 31-year-old Brenna Kulikowski and 21-year-old Damon Thompson died in a head-on crash on Sept. 14. DPS said 46-year-old Angela Bouck crossed the center line on 260 and crashed into the ambulance. Bouck did not survive the crash either.

What we don't know:

There is no word yet on when a funeral will take place for Collins.