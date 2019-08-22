Mesa man accused of sexually assaulting babysitters found guilty

article

A Mesa man accused of sexually assaulting two young women he hired to babysit his children has been found guilty.

Dion Earl was arrested by Mesa Police in October 2017, accused of sexually abusing and assaulting an 18-year-old and a 21-year-old woman. Police say Earl had hired the women to babysit his children.

Earl is the former owner of a professional indoor soccer team.

