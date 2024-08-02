Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, Aguila Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Gila River Valley, Gila Bend, Tonopah Desert, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Cave Creek/New River, San Carlos, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, East Valley, Parker Valley, Kofa, Northwest Valley, Superior, New River Mesa, Central La Paz, Northwest Pinal County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Yuma County, Buckeye/Avondale, Southeast Yuma County, South Mountain/Ahwatukee
3
Excessive Heat Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County, Maricopa County

Mesa mobile home fire forces evacuations, knocks down powerline

By and
Published  August 2, 2024 6:38am MST
Mesa
FOX 10 Phoenix

70 evacuated in Mesa mobile home park fire

Seventy people were evacuated when a fire broke out at a mobile home park near Alma School Road and Main Street. Two people were hospitalized with minor injuries. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

MESA, Ariz. - Dozens of people at a mobile home park in Mesa were woken up by an overnight fire on Aug. 2.

The fire broke out near Alma School Road and Main Street. Mesa Fire and Medical says the flames started in a single trailer but quickly spread to two other units.

Seventy people were evacuated. Two people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. All evacuated residents have since been allowed to return to their homes.

70 people were evacuated when a fire broke out at a mobile home park near Alma School Road and Main Street. Two people were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The fire was extinguished, but a power outage affected several units.

Utility companies are at the scene working to restore power.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Map of where the fire happened