Mesa mobile home fire forces evacuations, knocks down powerline

Dozens of people at a mobile home park in Mesa were woken up by an overnight fire on Aug. 2.

The fire broke out near Alma School Road and Main Street. Mesa Fire and Medical says the flames started in a single trailer but quickly spread to two other units.

Seventy people were evacuated. Two people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. All evacuated residents have since been allowed to return to their homes.

The fire was extinguished, but a power outage affected several units.

Utility companies are at the scene working to restore power.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Map of where the fire happened