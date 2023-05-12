Mesa murder suspect arrested following barricade situation at Globe area home: US Marshals

Officials with the U.S. Marshals Service announced that a man wanted in connection with a recent murder has been taken into custody following a barricade situation in the Globe area.

According to the statement, members of the Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force were investigating a suspect with warrants for the murder, as well as weapons violation, and managed to find him in Globe.

"Upon attempted contact, the suspect shot at officers with no regard for the safety of the community," read a portion of the U.S. Marshal's statement. "He then barricaded himself inside of a residence. Officers were attempting to negotiate a peaceful surrender, and he was ultimately taken into custody."

Suspect reportedly wanted for March homicide

According to Mesa Police officials, the suspect is wanted in connection with a homicide that happened on Mar. 3.

The murder reportedly happened in the area of Alma School Road and University Drive, and police have also arrested 36-year-old Zane Robert Proctor on May 5 in connection with the murder.

Investigators allege, in court documents, that the suspect was Proctor's accomplice in the incident. The murder victim was reportedly shot in the abdomen during a struggle over property, following which the suspect and Proctor left the area. The victim died as a result of their injuries.

Following his arrest, Proctor reportedly told investigators that his accomplice got into a tussle while taking items from the victim, and that it was the accomplice who shot the victim.

The suspect's name has not been released.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Map of where the barricade situation is taking place