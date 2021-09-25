Mesa PD: Man who escaped police custody dies days later in motorcycle crash

article

A 25-year-old man who escaped police custody while handcuffed died ten days later in a motorcycle crash.

Mesa police say Anthony Rosales slipped out of a detention facility after he was arrested for shoplifting on Sept. 11.

While outside of the jail in a fenced holding area, Rosales was sitting on the bench as the arresting officer worked on booking paperwork at a computer. As the door was closing, Rosales slipped out of the area.

Officers say Rosales made it into the neighborhood and he wasn't located after a search of the area.

On Sept. 21, Rosales crashed into another vehicle after running a red light near 63rd Street and Broadway Road. He was driving a stolen motorcycle when he collided into another vehicle that was trying to make a left-hand turn onto eastbound Broadway.

Rosales was transported to the hospital and died from his injuries.

Related stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.