Mesa PD: Wanted fugitive arrested following police shooting and standoff

Mesa police say a wanted fugitive was arrested following a police shooting and a standoff that lasted about two hours on March 9.

According to the Mesa Police Department, the incident happened at around 2:30 p.m., in a neighborhood near Southern Avenue and Gilbert Road.

"Members of the US Marshal’s Task Force served a warrant on a wanted suspect who was confirmed to be inside the residence," read a portion of the statement. "As Officers made announcements, other occupants exited the residence, confirming the suspect was now alone inside."

Officers, according to the statement, continued with their announcements when 34-year-old Carlos Madrid came to a window with what was believed to be a handgun.

A detective on the scene said Madrid pointed the gun out the window, which prompted the police shooting.

Carlos Madrid

"The suspect then barricaded himself inside, causing Mesa Police SWAT team and negotiators to respond," read a portion of the statement.

Madrid eventually surrendered and was arrested. Police say he was not injured in the shooting.

"Madrid denied pointing or displaying a handgun but admitted to knowing officers were outside and not complying," Mesa police said on March 10. "He did say he told officers he had guns in the home and he wanted to be shot."

Madrid was booked into jail and is accused of aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

