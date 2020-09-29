Mesa police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian

Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Mesa.

According to Mesa police, the crash happened on the morning of Sept. 29 near Alma School Road and Isabella Avenue when a vehicle hit a pedestrian on the sidewalk.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver or light-colored Ford Ranger pickup truck that is likely an early-2000's model. The truck should have heavy front-end damage on the passenger side.

The crash also caused a power outage in the area.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Advertisement

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 480-644-2211.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.