Hiker hospitalized by bee swarm; police seek victims in voyeurism case | Nightly Roundup

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From a hike turned critical for a man stung over 100 times by bees, to a search for two victims photographed through a bathroom window, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, April 4, 2026.

1. 100+ bee stings on hiking trail lands man in hospital

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2. Police searching for victims in voyeurism case

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3. Fans flock to Phoenix for women's Final Four

4. 911 calls released: Man allegedly shoots at police helicopter

5. Day 4 of Artemis II mission

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