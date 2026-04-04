Hiker hospitalized by bee swarm; police seek victims in voyeurism case | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - From a hike turned critical for a man stung over 100 times by bees, to a search for two victims photographed through a bathroom window, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, April 4, 2026.
1. 100+ bee stings on hiking trail lands man in hospital
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A hiker is in critical condition after being stung more than 100 times by bees near the summit of Lookout Mountain in north Phoenix on Saturday morning.
2. Police searching for victims in voyeurism case
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Mesa police are asking for public assistance to identify two potential victims found in photos discovered on a suspect’s cellphone.
3. Fans flock to Phoenix for women's Final Four
Ahead of the women's Final Four game between South Carolina and UCLA, fans are getting the party started with Tourney Town in downtown Phoenix. FOX 10's Megan Spector sees how fans are enjoying the festivities.
4. 911 calls released: Man allegedly shoots at police helicopter
The 911 calls were released of a suspect accused of firing shots at officers in a helicopter last month, revealing the moment a tactical flight officer warns the officers in the chopper.
5. Day 4 of Artemis II mission
The four Artemis II astronauts go into space are facing a higher exposure to radiation from the cosmos and sun. FOX's Jonathan Serrie learns how the mission is also serving as a big step in studying the effects of space travel on the human body.
A look at your weather for Easter
Warm and dry temperatures Saturday will carry over into Easter for a slightly above-average weekend. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza takes a look at your forecast ahead of Easter morning.
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