Mesa police search for unknown victims after man allegedly takes photos through bathroom window

The Brief Mesa police are asking for public assistance to identify two potential victims found in photos discovered on a suspect’s cellphone. The suspect, 42-year-old Erik Contos, faces multiple charges including sexual exploitation of a minor, burglary, voyeurism, and surreptitious photographing. Investigators believe the images were captured from outside a residence through a bathroom window without the victims' knowledge or consent.



Mesa police are seeking the public's help in identifying two victims photographed partially nude inside a bathroom.

The backstory:

On Feb. 10, officers said someone reported a suspicious person near the 3000 block of South Massey. The caller believed someone had been recording their juvenile family member from outside the home as she was getting ready to shower, and reported seeing a man in the fenced backyard of the home.

On Feb. 16, police searched the home and cellphone of the man, later identified as 42-year-old Erik Contos, finding several images of three people connected to the caller.

Some of the images included the ones taken from outside the home looking into the bathroom, along with those individuals clothes, while others were partially nude. "All of the images appear to have been captured from outside the home without the victims’ knowledge," the police department said.

Contos was arrested on charges including burglary, eight counts of surreptitious photographing, and nine counts of voyeurism. He was released on a $75,000 cash bond.

What we know:

On March 6, Contos was arrested on additional charges, including sexual exploitation of a minor, and another count of surreptitious photographing, after police discovered additional images depicting two young girls inside a bathroom. That photo "appeared to have been taken from outside the residence through a window," Mesa Police said.

The first victim was identified as a previously known victim, and the second victim was later identified by officers.

What we don't know:

Investigators found two more photos believed to depict other victims, but do not know their identities.

What you can do:

Police need help identifying those two victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 480-64-2211 or email Detective Christopher at p17194@mesaaz.gov. Anonymous tips can be made to Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.