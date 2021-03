Mesa police have located a missing 13-year-old girl who ran away from home near Dobson and Baseline, officials say.

Police say Makayla Kidde was last seen leaving her house on foot at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

"Makayla has been located and is okay," Mesa officials said Friday morning.

