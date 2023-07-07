Mesa police shoot, kill suspect after domestic violence incident

Mesa police officers shot and killed a suspect while responding to a domestic violence call on Thursday night.

The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. on July 6 after a 911 caller said a woman came to her residence after a "domestic violence altercation."

"The caller also reported hearing a gunshot coming from the suspect’s apartment," police said.

When police came to the apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Brown Road, the suspect reportedly opened the front door while armed with a gun and shut the door.

At some point, multiple officers opened fire at the suspect during the resulting barricade situation. Details about what caused the shooting are unclear.

The suspect, 28-year-old Shawn Gagne, died from his injuries.

"This investigation is still in the preliminary stages with officers and witnesses still needing to be interviewed," police said. "All of the details are not known at this time, but we will provide updates as the investigation progresses."

Where the shooting happened: