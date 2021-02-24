Mesa small business credits PPP to staying afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic

Starting Wednesday, small businesses can apply for financial help from the federal government as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact finances.

According to the Biden Administration, this Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) distribution round is meant to make loans more available for businesses with less than 20 employees.

A small business owner in Mesa says if it weren't for the money she’s received, she may not have a business any longer.

Julie Mercer owns Sonson's Pasty Company, and says she's not sure if she'd be open and serving her traditional Cornish pasties and fruit turnovers if it weren't for the help.

"I couldn’t say 100%, but I definitely know if it wasn’t for the help, we wouldn’t be where we are today," she said.

Mercer's most recent aid came from the Mesa CARES Act, which has helped her build an outdoor patio for dining, helped her get COVID-19 protective items, a brand new website for online ordering and helped with advertising.

The money also kept all of her five employees working through the entire pandemic.

"We lost a lot of our events during COVID. We probably lost up to $5,000 a month. So the two employees who do those events, we were able to keep them on because we got the side from the payroll protection," Mercer said.

Any small business looking to apply for this newest round of relief can do so until March 10. More information on PPP can be found here.