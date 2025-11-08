Mesa teacher arrested for assaulting student during gym class: police

The Brief A 52-year-old teacher in Mesa was arrested for aggravated assault after a physical altercation with a 14-year-old student during gym class. The incident at American Leadership Academy involved the teacher allegedly pushing the student to the ground and dragging him during physical education class, causing minor injuries. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave by the school.



A Mesa teacher was arrested for aggravated assault on a teen boy, the Mesa Police Department announced Saturday.

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a teacher physically assaulting a student at American Leadership Academy in the 7000 block of Pecos Road in Mesa just after 3 p.m. on Nov. 6.

The teacher, identified as 52-year-old Nathan Hansen, got into a physical altercation with a 14-year-old boy during gym class, according to police.

Dig deeper:

Initial reports revealed the incident occurred after the student approached Hansen and tried taking a phone from his hand.

Surveillance video showed Hansen allegedly pushing the student to the ground, grabbing him by the back of his hoodie, and dragging him off the basketball court and against the bleachers.

The student suffered minor injuries.

According to Mesa police, Hansen was immediately placed on administrative leave, per the school.

What's next:

Hansen was arrested for aggravated assault on a minor under the age of 15.