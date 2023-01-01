Expand / Collapse search
Mexican authorities find 4 human skulls in package bound for US

By Anders Hagstrom
Published 
Updated 3:29PM
World
FOX News
humanskulls article

Four human skulls wrapped in plastic and aluminum foil are detected by X-ray equipment during an inspection by the National Guard. (Mexico's Guardia Nacional)

Mexican authorities discovered four human skulls wrapped in tin foil inside a cardboard package headed to the United States on Sunday.

The Mexican National Guard says they found the package after it went through a security checkpoint at the Queretaro Intercontinental Airport. The package came from the western Mexican state of Michoacan and was destined for Manning, South Carolina, Reuters reported.

Authorities have offered no further details regarding the identities, age or gender of the skulls.

TITLE 42'S END COULD MEAN BIG PAYDAY FOR MEXICAN CARTELS, ACCORDING TO EXPERTS

MEXICAN CARTELS EXPANDING PRODUCTION OF FENTANYL AT RAPID RATES, EXPERTS SAY

Michoacan is among the most violent areas in Mexico, seeing frequent incidents of cartel violence. Authorities have not stated whether they believe the four skulls are evidence of a crime, however.

Mexico's government has struggled to combat drug cartels and human traffickers flowing across its borders and into the U.S.

President Biden's administration is also struggling to stem the flow of migrants and drugs at the U.S.-Mexico border, which saw record-breaking migrant encounters throughout last year.

