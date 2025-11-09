Mexican consulate says ICE is working with Pinal County Sheriff on immigration enforcement

The Brief The Mexican consulate in Phoenix issued a public warning about ICE collaborating with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office on immigration enforcement. The advisory targets the Queen Creek and San Tan Valley areas, recommending residents carry valid ID and avoid non-essential travel.



The Mexican consulate of Phoenix issued a warning that the Pinal County Sheriff's Office is working with immigration authorities in Arizona.

What we know:

In a Facebook post, the Mexican consulate said that they were tipped off that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is collaborating with local law enforcement in the Queen Creek and San Tan Valley areas.

"In order to safeguard their safety and avoid setbacks, the Mexican community is advised [to] always carry a valid and up-to-date identification, stay calm and act respectfully towards any authority, [and] avoid traveling or remaining in those areas, unless strictly necessary."

What you can do:

If you or someone needs assistance or support, the post advised those to contact the consulate's emergency number at 602-330-3642.

The other side:

FOX 10 has reached out to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office for comment.