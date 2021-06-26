Miami-area condo collapse: Structural report showed 'major damage' in 2018

An engineering report from 2018 is providing new information about what may have led to a condominium building’s collapse this week near Miami, killing at least four people and leaving dozens of others unaccounted for.

Part of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condominium collapsed without warning on Thursday.

Officials said they still don’t know exactly how many residents or visitors were in the building when it fell, but are still trying to locate 159 people who were considered unaccounted for Saturday and may or may not have been inside.

Meanwhile, as rescuers continue to dig through the rubble, a series of documents were released by the city of Surfside pertaining to the building’s history. One was a 2018 engineering report that said the oceanfront building had "major structural damage" to a concrete structural slab below its pool deck.

While the engineering report from the firm of Morabito Consultants did not warn of imminent danger from the damage, it did note the need for extensive and costly repairs to fix the systemic issues with the building.

It said the waterproofing under the pool deck had failed and had been improperly laid flat instead of sloped, preventing water from draining off.

"The failed waterproofing is causing major structural damage to the concrete structural slab below these areas. Failure to replace the waterproofing in the near future will cause the extent of the concrete deterioration to expand exponentially," the report said.

The firm recommended that the damaged slabs be replaced in what would be a major repair.

The report also uncovered "abundant cracking and spalling" of concrete columns, beams and walls in the parking garage. Some of the damage was minor, while other columns had exposed and deteriorating rebar. It also noted that many of the building's previous attempts to fix the columns and other damage with epoxy were marred by poor workmanship and were failing.

Beneath the pool deck "where the slab had been epoxy-injected, new cracks were radiating from the originally repaired cracks," the report said.

It’s unclear if any of the damage observed in this report is responsible for the collapse.

At the time of the collapse, the Champlain Towers South building was also in the midst of its 40-year recertification process, which requires detailed structural and electrical inspections.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said in an interview Friday he wasn't sure the inspection had been completed but that it may contain vital clues to the deadly disaster, if so.

"It should have been a very straightforward thing," Burkett said. "Buildings in America do not just fall down like this. There is a reason. We need to find out what that reason is."

The land on which Champlain Towers sits has been gradually sinking, according to a study published last year by an environmental professor at Florida International University.

But the professor, Shimon Wdowinski, cautioned against blaming the collapse on the caving ground. The study used satellite data collected between 1993 to 1999 to study the sinking of land in Norfolk, Virginia, and Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava added at a news conference Friday that she has seen no evidence of a sinkhole — much more common in other parts of Florida — or of something criminal, such as a bomb.

"I can tell you that at this time, they haven't found any evidence of foul play," she said.

Meanwhile, scores of rescuers were using big machines, small buckets, drones, microphones and their own hands to pick through the mountain of debris.

Buffeted by gusty winds and pelted by intermittent rain, two heavy cranes removed debris from the pile using large claws Friday, creating a din of crashing glass and metal as they picked up material and dumped it to the side. A smoky haze rose from the site.

Flowers left in tribute decorated a fence near the tower, and people awaiting news about the search watched from a distance. Congregants prayed at a nearby synagogue where some members were among the missing. Surfside is home to a large Jewish Orthodox community.

Those missing in the aftermath are a true reflection of Miami’s international mix. Families around the world are hoping for news of their loved ones.

Israeli media said the country’s consul general in Miami, Maor Elbaz, believed that 20 citizens of that country are missing. Another 22 people were unaccounted for from Argentina, Venezuela, Uruguay and Paraguay.

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said authorities were working with the medical examiner’s office to identify the bodies that have been found. Eleven injuries were reported, with four people treated at hospitals.

The collapse is already drawing lawsuits, including one filed hours after the collapse by attorney Brad Sohn against the condo's homeowners association seeking damages for negligence and other reasons for all of the tower's residents.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.