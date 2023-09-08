Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
2
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Miami Beach's iconic Clevelander Hotel and Bar to be replaced with affordable housing development

By AP Staff
Published 
Florida
Associated Press
Image 1 of 3

Clevelander Hotel, sidewalk café at night in 2005. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Plans are underway for an iconic Miami Beach hotel and bar to be replaced with a high-end restaurant and affordable housing units, the building's owner announced.

The changes being submitted soon to the city of Miami Beach include a development with 40% of the units designated as affordable and a maximum of height of 30 stories, the Jesta Group, which owns the Clevelander Hotel and Bar on Ocean Drive, said in a press release Thursday. The group also owns the adjoining Essex Hotel.

The plan is allowed under Florida's Live Local Act, which is designed to incentivize affordable housing, said Anthony O'Brien, the group's senior managing director. Rent has skyrocketed in the last several years along Miami Beach and across much of Florida.

RELATED: From Florida to Hawaii: World’s best beaches for 2023 revealed by Tripadvisor

"Since purchasing the Clevelander Hotel and Bar a few years ago, we have been proud to operate this legendary and iconic establishment in South Beach. Although we are happy to continue operating as we have, some have expressed a desire that we change our business model at the property," O'Brien said in the statement.

The statement said the new development would maintain the historic Art Deco facades.