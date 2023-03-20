Expand / Collapse search
Miami Beach issues state of emergency, curfew to manage spring break crowds after 2 deadly shootings

By Christine Russo
Published 
Updated 3:02PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY

Miami Beach imposes curfew after spring break violence

The city of Miami Beach has issued a state of emergency after a pair of deadly shootings and unruly crowds this weekend.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The City of Miami Beach has issued a state of emergency after two deadly shootings this weekend. 

Officials implemented a midnight to 6 a.m. curfew in the south beach neighborhood Sunday. Alcohol sales after 6 p.m. are also prohibited there.

Those who live in the city said spring break violence and chaos have become more common since the COVID-19 pandemic started. 

"South Florida was one of the only places open so we just had people from everywhere. Whatever the pandemic brought out in people, being cooped up, whatever it was, people were letting it out here in Miami Beach," longtime Miami Beach real estate advisor and former resident Ivan Chorney said of the spring break crowds. 

Since Spring Break happens at different times for colleges across the country, it’s not just one particular week when crowds roll in, but a consistent influx of tourists and college kids.

 The goal of the curfew is to dissuade late night violence, which also affects locals who live and work there.

"We can’t just sit by and let people destroy the beach, reputation and  peoples’ livelihoods", Chorney continued. 

 Police said they have arrested a suspect in Sunday’s shooting.

Miami Beach officials said they also intend to impose additional curfew limits from this coming Thursday until next Monday.


 