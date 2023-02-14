Expand / Collapse search
Medical chief breaks down while speaking about MSU shooting victims

By Megan Ziegler
Published 
Mass Shootings
FOX 2 Detroit

Sparrow Medical Chief details response to shooting victims

The chief medical officer at Lansing hospital broke down in tears talking about the response to a mass shooting at nearby Michigan State University.

The medical chief at the hospital treating the victims from the shooting at Michigan State University became visibly emotional while talking about the night early Tuesday morning.

Dr. Denny Martin from Sparrow Hospital in Lansing was fighting back tears as he was commenting on the work of the nurses and surgeons as they cared overnight for the five critically injured students

He said the response from the hospital’s team was overwhelming. 

"So many people that just came and," he said while taking a pause, "and we received a lot of texts that were just, ‘I’m on my way.’ People showing up, ‘Where do you need me?’ It was a sad but very proud night for all of us here."

Eight students were shot, three of which were dead, according to MSU Deputy Police Chief Chris Rozman. 

MORE: Two Grosse Pointe Public graduates killed in MSU shooting

Police said two of those killed were shot at Berkey Hall. The third was killed at the MSU Union, which is a few blocks east of Berkey Hall on Grand River in the heart of the MSU campus.

The five wounded victims were all hospitalized with critical injuries. Four of them required surgery. An update on their conditions has not been made available by police.

RELATED: Here's the latest on the MSU mass shooting

"Everyone in our Level 1 trauma center, this is something that we talked about this morning, that we practice for (this) very often but never want to have to do. And we did it amazingly well and I’m very proud of everyone," Dr. Martin continued. 

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stood by his side and also appeared emotional as Dr. Martin spoke. At one moment, she offered a consoling pat on his back. 

The shooting began Monday just before 8:20 p.m. local time at Berkey Hall, an academic building, and later moved to the nearby student union. 

As hundreds of officers scoured the East Lansing campus, students hid where they could. Four hours after the first shots were reported, police announced the suspected gunman’s death. 

RELATED: Michigan State University shooting: What we know about the suspect

He was found dead after taking his own life in Lansing, about four miles from campus.

His motive is still unknown, 12 hours after the shooting, and police said the suspect has no known connection to the university. 