Michigan State University shooting: Suspect dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs
18
High Wind Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
High Wind Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Southeast Yuma County, Gila Bend, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Michigan State University shooting: Suspect dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Published 
Updated 10:30PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

EAST LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police have released more information about the suspect believed to have opened fire inside of two buildings on campus at Michigan State University Monday night.

According to MSU, shots were fired inside Berkey Hall at 8:18 p.m, which is on the northern boundary of campus in East Lansing. Police believed the shooter was on foot as of 9:20 p.m. People on and near campus should shelter in place. 

Just before 9:30, a little more than an hour after the shooting, police said there was a second shooting at the MSU Union, just a short walk away. 

MSU police said on Twitter that 3 people were killed, in addition to five people who were hospitalized after the shooting at Berkey

MSU Deputy Police Chief Chris Rozman said during an update at 11 p.m. that they were searching for only one suspect, who was last seen on foot on the north side of the MSU Union.

Rozman said the shooter is a shorter Black man wearing red shoes, a jean jacket, and a hat. 

Around midnight, just as MSU Police were preparing for another update, FOX 2 learned from sources that the suspect was dead near Lake Lansing Road and Larch Street in Lansing, about 4 miles away from the MSU Union.

"The suspect in this incident was located, and it does appear that the suspect has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It is confirmed he is deceased ... there is no longer a threat to campus. There is no longer a need to shelter in place on campus," Rozman said.

The details of what led to the shooting, how the suspect is connected to MSU, and whether the victims are students, faculty, or staff, was not released by Rozman. It's expected that we will get more information later this week.

The suspect's name is not yet known, Rozman said.

Deputy Police Chief Chris Rozman said during an update at 12:30 a.m. that two of the deaths happened at Berkey Hall and a third fatality was at the union. 

msu shootingg suspect

Rozman confirmed that the suspected shooter is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Shortly after the suspect notification went out, another alert went out to students indicating there was another shooting on campus. It is not currently known if this is a third shooting location or a template message that went out to students.

MSU shooting: Police confirm at least 5 shot

During a press conference at 11 p.m. Monday, Michigan State Police University confirmed that at least five people have been shot on the East Lansing campus. The shooter is still at large.

Michigan State University shooting timeline: What we know as police search for shooter

Victims are currently being transported to Sparrow Hospital. Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall have all been cleared/secured.

FOX 2 has several news crews in East Lansing and we'll be updating our pages with the latest information as soon as we get it.

Michigan-St-Shooting-Net-21-WAGAME001_mpg_00.02.10.18.jpg