Mickey Ollson, founder of Wildlife World Zoo, dies at 80

By Brent Corrado and Associated Press
Published 
Updated 7:10AM
Litchfield Park
LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. - The founder of the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park in Litchfield Park has died.

Zoo officials said in a news release that founder and owner Mickey Ollson died on Jan. 9 after a short battle with cancer. He was 80 years old.

The zoo recalled Ollson as a "dreamer" determined since childhood to open his own zoo.

Ollson was a teacher but retired in his mid-40s to pursue running his own zoo.

Ollson opened the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park in 1984.

He is survived by his wife, Connie, four children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Memorial services are pending.

In lieu of flowers, Ollson's family is asking for donations to Save Giraffes Now at https://savegiraffesnow.org/donate/.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

