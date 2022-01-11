Mickey Ollson, founder of Wildlife World Zoo, dies at 80
LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. - The founder of the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park in Litchfield Park has died.
Zoo officials said in a news release that founder and owner Mickey Ollson died on Jan. 9 after a short battle with cancer. He was 80 years old.
The zoo recalled Ollson as a "dreamer" determined since childhood to open his own zoo.
Ollson was a teacher but retired in his mid-40s to pursue running his own zoo.
Ollson opened the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park in 1984.
He is survived by his wife, Connie, four children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Memorial services are pending.
In lieu of flowers, Ollson's family is asking for donations to Save Giraffes Now at https://savegiraffesnow.org/donate/.
The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.
Arizona Headlines
- Queen Creek Police Department patrols town's streets for 1st time
- Glendale officials announce Gila River Arena renovations, plans for its future
- Arizona Governor Doug Ducey delivers his final state of the state address, talks about water, education
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement