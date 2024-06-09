Expand / Collapse search
Microdosing candy sends 6 to the hospital; sugar alternative poses risks | Nightly Roundup

Updated  June 9, 2024 8:02pm MST
From a report of microdosing chocolate bars sending several to the hospital, to a little girl from Arizona being rescued after allegedly being taken by a non-custodial parent, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Microdosing chocolate bars sent 6 people to hospitals, FDA says

Microdosing chocolate bars sent 6 people to hospitals, FDA says

The edible chocolate bars are made with soy, milk and a "proprietary blend of nootropic and functional mushrooms." They have sickened eight people, with six of those hospitalized.

2. AZ Governor Katie Hobbs accused in alleged 'pay-for-play' scheme involving group home operator

AZ Governor Katie Hobbs accused in alleged 'pay-for-play' scheme involving group home operator

The Arizona Attorney General's Office is investigating ties between Governor Katie Hobbs and the operator of a group home for foster kids, amid reports that the firm made donations to the governor's inauguration fund and the Arizona Democratic Party before getting a large rate hike from the state.

3. Peoria child rescued out of state after allegedly being taken by non-custodial parent

Peoria child rescued out of state after allegedly being taken by non-custodial parent

The Peoria Police Department says a two-year-old girl who was allegedly taken by her non-custodial parent was rescued out of state.

4. Xylitol sugar alternative linked to higher risk of heart attack, stroke: study

Xylitol sugar alternative linked to higher risk of heart attack, stroke: study

Humans produce xylitol in their bodies at very low levels, but high levels of the compound can cause "big problems," a new study concludes.

5. Neighbors rush to save Scottsdale home after fire was sparked accidentally

Neighbors rush to save Scottsdale home after fire was sparked accidentally

Video taken by home surveillance cameras in the Valley shows how easy a fire can start, and the homeowner has a warning for others.