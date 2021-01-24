Middle school teacher accused of traveling from New York to Tampa for sex with minor he met online

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 5:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
15
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 5:00 PM MST until TUE 3:00 PM MST, Globe/Miami
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 5:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 4:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 3:45 PM MST, Northwest Pinal County
Significant Weather Advisory
until SUN 4:15 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle

Middle school teacher accused of traveling from New York to Tampa for sex with minor he met online

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 News
article

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies arrested Zeshaan Naqvi, 31, after they say he traveled from New York City, where he is a middle school history teacher, to Tampa to have sex with a minor he met online.

According to deputies, Naqvi picked up the victim at their Tampa home around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday and took them back to his hotel room. He took the victim home after a few hours. 

Around 1 p.m., Naqvi picked the victim back up and they went back to the hotel and engaged in sexual acts, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. 

Naqvi was arrested at the hotel, located at 915 South Falkenburg Road, where deputies say he admitted that he knew the victim was underage.

Naqvi is charged with seven counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and one count of traveling to meet a minor after using computer services to solicit certain illegal acts. 

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app