1-year-old Milwaukee boy in stolen car killed in crash: medical examiner

A Milwaukee 13-month-old was killed when the car he was in was stolen and crashed near 35th and Hope on Friday, Jan. 27, the medical examiner's report says.

The medical examiner identified the baby as Zarion Robinson and said he was in a car seat in the back seat of a Pontiac G6 when the car was stolen and crashed around 11:30 p.m. He died at the hospital, the medical examiner said.

Zarion Robinson

The report says the baby's mom parked the car and ran inside, leaving the baby in the back seat with the car unlocked. That's when the theft occurred.

Milwaukee police said the crash involved the Pontiac and a Dodge Caravan minivan.

According to police, a woman, 31, was driving the Pontiac with the baby inside when the Pontiac collided with the minivan. Milwaukee police said the people in the van ran away after the crash. Police said the 31-year-old woman and the baby were taken to the hospital, where the baby later died. Milwaukee police said that 31-year-old woman was taken into custody.

The medical examiner's report says the car the baby was in was the "striking vehicle" and hit the minivan. The report says speed was a factor in the 30 mph zone.