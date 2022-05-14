Milwaukee shooting: 17 injured on Water Street, 10 in custody

Seventeen people were injured and 10 people were arrested in a shooting that happened shortly after 11 p.m. Friday near Water and Juneau in Milwaukee's Water Street Bar District.

Police say nine firearms were recovered in the shootings.

All victims are between the ages of 15 and 47. They are all expected to survive.

Shooting scene near Water and Juneau, Milwaukee

This comes after three people were injured in a shooting near the Deer District around 9:15 p.m. Friday.

This investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspect(s).

This was the third shooting incident downtown in a matter of two hours Friday night.

A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was also injured in a shooting near Water and Juneau around 10:30 p.m. Police are seeking an unknown suspect in that case.

Scene near Juneau and Water

Anyone with any information in either case is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

This is a developing story.