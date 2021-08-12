Expand / Collapse search
Minneapolis-based GOP strategist indicted on charges of sex trafficking minors

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A grand jury has handed up a federal indictment against a Minneapolis-based Republican strategist on charges of sex trafficking minors.

Anton "Tony" Lazzaro now faces five counts of sex trafficking of a minor, a count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, and another count of attempted sex trafficking, along with three counts of obstruction, according to an unsealed indictment.

According to the indictment, the accusations cover the time between May 2020 and December 2020 involving six unnamed victims under the age of 18. Prosecutors say there could be additional victims and ask anyone with information on the case to contact the FBI at 763-569-8000.

The U.S. Attorney says Lazzaro was taken into custody by the FBI on Thursday.

As a strategist, Lazzaro headed up the political action committee Big Tent Republicans, which sought to target a diverse voting base for the party, including people of color, LGBT voters, and women. According to his website, Lazzaro also ran a marketing firm called Gold River Group.

Lazzaro also served on the campaign team for Lacy Johnson, the Republican candidate challenging Rep. Ilhan Omar in the race for Minnesota's 5th Congressional District last year, federal elections documents detail.

Lazzaro appeared in court Thursday afternoon for a detention hearing, which was continued until August 16.