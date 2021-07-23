Minneapolis to vote on replacing police department this November

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM MST, Gila County
8
Flood Warning
from SAT 4:03 PM MST until SUN 12:45 AM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 7:12 PM MST until SAT 10:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 8:12 PM MDT until SAT 11:15 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 1:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Minneapolis to vote on replacing police department this November

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

Minneapolis City Council committee moves forward with amendment to replace police department

A Minneapolis City Council council committee pushed forward on Wednesday with a measure that would give the voters power to replace the city police department.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis voters will vote this November on a charter amendment that will ask whether or not the city should replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a Department of Public Safety that "employs a comprehensive public health approach."

The Minneapolis City Council voted 12-1 on Friday to approve the language of the ballot question. Councilmember Lisa Goodman was the only "no" vote.

Minneapolis Public Safety ballot question

Shall the Minneapolis City Charter be amended to strike and replace the Police Department with a Department of Public Safety that employs a comprehensive public health approach, and which would include licensed peace officers (police officers) if necessary to fulfill its responsibilities for public safety, with the general nature of the amendments being briefly indicated in the explanatory note below, which is made a part of this ballot? Yes _______ No _______

What will Mayor Frey do?

According to the city clerk, the city charter requires that the resolution language be submitted to Mayor Frey for his consideration. The mayor has 5 days, not including Sunday, to decide whether to approve or veto the resolution, or to allow it to become effective without his signature. 

The resolution must be returned to the clerk’s office no later than close of business on Thursday, July 29. If the Mayor approves or allows it to become effective without signature, the clerk’s office arranges legal publication and transmits the approved language to the Hennepin County Auditor to be placed on the ballot. The deadline for submitting ballot questions for this year’s municipal general election is Friday, Aug. 20.

"Mayor Frey maintains that giving the Minneapolis City Council control over public safety work would mark a major setback for accountability and good governance," said a statement from the mayor’s office. "The mayor will not be signing the measure, but appreciates the careful work and thorough analysis done by City staff to prepare fair and accurate language for voters to consider this fall."