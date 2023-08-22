Minnesota hikers rescued after getting lost in Arizona

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Pictured is a map of the trail Minnesota hikers got lost on in Arizona.(Credit Mohave County Sheriffs Office Search and Rescue)

Two Minnesota women were rescued after getting lost Sunday night while hiking in western Arizona.

The hikers, a 31 and 36-year-old woman, started their hike around 3 p.m. from the Metwell Trailhead in Monolith Gardens Trail System, approximately 32 miles from the Nevada border.

As it was getting dark and started to rain, the hikers realized they had gotten lost and could not find their way back to their car, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

The hikers called for help around 7:30 p.m. and the Kingman Police Department, Kingman Fire Department and Search and Rescue responded to the scene. The team located the hikers about 2.5 miles from the trailhead with the help of a drone.

The hikers got back on the trail and safely to their car with help from the rescue team.