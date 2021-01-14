Missing 9-year-old Mesa boy found

article

Mesa Police asked for the public's help to find a 9-year-old boy who they say ran away from his home near Signal Butte and Warner Roads early Thursday morning.

Police say Cole Lewis ran away from home at 6:00 AM on a green Razor scooter and took a backpack with clothes and food inside.

Lewis was prescribed medication that he did not take with him, and his family was concerned for his safety, officials say.

Just before 10:40 a.m. on Jan. 14, Brandi George of the Mesa Police Department stated, "Cole has been located! Thanks for your help!!"

