Latest on Shayna Feinman case; 'Office Space' star's cause of death revealed l Morning News Brief

From the case of a missing Arizona woman, to high-stakes midterm rallies, and a Senate ballot lawsuit, here are your top stories for October 27, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Update on Shayna Feinman case

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2. Trump, Obama rally swing-state voters in final midterm push

3. Deadly officer-involved shooting in Mesa

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4. Alaska Senate ballot lawsuit sparks midterm battle as 2026 voting begins

5. Cause of death released for actor Richard Riehle