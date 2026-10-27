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Latest on Shayna Feinman case; 'Office Space' star's cause of death revealed l Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Updated October 27, 2026 11:36 AM MST Published October 27, 2026 9:55 AM MST

From the case of a missing Arizona woman, to high-stakes midterm rallies, and a Senate ballot lawsuit, here are your top stories for October 27, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Update on Shayna Feinman case

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Woman found in Mexico is not Shayna Feinman, Arizona sheriff's office says
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Woman found in Mexico is not Shayna Feinman, Arizona sheriff's office says

A woman found in Mexico is not Shayne Feinman, an Arizona woman who has been missing for more than two years, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Oct. 27.

2. Trump, Obama rally swing-state voters in final midterm push

3. Deadly officer-involved shooting in Mesa

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Man shot, killed by officers following Mesa traffic stop
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Man shot, killed by officers following Mesa traffic stop

A man was shot and killed by officers following a traffic stop early Tuesday morning in Mesa near Country Club Drive and 6th Street, police said.

4. Alaska Senate ballot lawsuit sparks midterm battle as 2026 voting begins

5. Cause of death released for actor Richard Riehle

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'Office Space' actor Richard Riehle’s cause of death revealed: Report
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'Office Space' actor Richard Riehle’s cause of death revealed: Report

The cause of death has been revealed for actor Richard Riehle, best known for his iconic role in "Office Space."

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