Missing dogs Spike and Snickers rescued by Daisy Mountain Fire and Rescue
BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. - Daisy Mountain Fire & Medical helped rescue two dogs that had been missing for four days.
What we know:
The pups were spotted by a hiker about 1.5 miles away from the trailhead on the Black Canyon City Trail.
The hiker, who was also hiking with his own dog, notified authorities and helped bring the two four-legged friends, Spike and Snickers, back to their owners.
Image 1 of 4
▼
Daisy Mountain Fire and Rescue photo
What's next:
Spike and Snickers are now back safe at home.