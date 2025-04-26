Expand / Collapse search
Missing dogs Spike and Snickers rescued by Daisy Mountain Fire and Rescue

Published  April 26, 2025 7:44pm MST
Heartwarming News
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • Two dogs that had been missing for four days were rescued by Daisy Mountain Fire and Rescue.
    • They were alerted to the pups by a hiker on the Black Canyon City Trail.
    • The dogs, Spike and Snickers, are back home now.

BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. - Daisy Mountain Fire & Medical helped rescue two dogs that had been missing for four days.

What we know:

The pups were spotted by a hiker about 1.5 miles away from the trailhead on the Black Canyon City Trail.

The hiker, who was also hiking with his own dog, notified authorities and helped bring the two four-legged friends, Spike and Snickers, back to their owners.

Daisy Mountain Fire and Rescue photo

What's next:

Spike and Snickers are now back safe at home.

Map of where the dogs were found:

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by Daisy Mountain Fire and Rescue. 

