Missing dogs Spike and Snickers rescued by Daisy Mountain Fire and Rescue

The Brief Two dogs that had been missing for four days were rescued by Daisy Mountain Fire and Rescue. They were alerted to the pups by a hiker on the Black Canyon City Trail. The dogs, Spike and Snickers, are back home now.



Daisy Mountain Fire & Medical helped rescue two dogs that had been missing for four days.

What we know:

The pups were spotted by a hiker about 1.5 miles away from the trailhead on the Black Canyon City Trail.

The hiker, who was also hiking with his own dog, notified authorities and helped bring the two four-legged friends, Spike and Snickers, back to their owners.

What's next:

Spike and Snickers are now back safe at home.

