Missing Liliana Munguia: Arizona teen believed to have met up with online friend in Iowa

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Liliana Munguia

The FBI is sounding the alarm on a missing Arizona teen who's believed to have flown to Iowa to meet someone she met online.

Liliana Munguia was seen on home security footage on Aug. 5 leaving her dad's house near Bapchule around 1:30 a.m.

"It was learned that the same evening, Liliana purchased a plane ticket and flew from Mesa, Arizona, to Des Moines, Iowa, to meet an individual she met online. She was briefly in contact with family, but has since ceased communication," the FBI said in a news release on Aug. 13.

Munguia is described as a Native American female with black hair and brown eyes. She has a mole on the left side of her neck.

If you have any information on this case, contact the FBI's Phoenix Field Office at 623-466-1999. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

You can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.