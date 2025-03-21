Missing persons report of 14-year-old Emily Pike reveals more details on lead up to her gut wrenching death

The Brief Mesa Police's Missing Persons Report for 14-year-old Emily Pike, the girl who was found dismembered on Valentine's Day nearly 100 miles away from where she was last seen alive, reveals more information about her disappearance. The missing persons case is now an open homicide case. Emily was reported missing from a Mesa group home on Jan. 27.



We’re learning more about the case of Emily Pike, a 14-year-old girl who was murdered after going missing last month.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect who dismembered the Apache teen who was living in a Mesa group home.

What we know:

We obtained 12 pages of documents from Mesa Police.

This missing person's case is closed now because of the ongoing homicide investigation, but we do get a glimpse of Emily’s past and the timeline leading up to the tragic discovery of her remains.

The backstory:

On Jan 27, near Mesa Drive and McKillips Road, a group home manager reported 14-year-old Emily Pike missing to Mesa Police.

According to the report, she said Emily snuck out of her bedroom window and that this wasn’t the first time she ran away.

The manager said the last time Emily left the house, she was found near Fitch Park.

Staff checked the Rock Teen Center a couple days later where Emily had visited, but no one had seen or heard from her.

Dig deeper:

By Feb. 19, a Mesa Police Officer says he spoke to an agent with the Bureau of Indian Affairs who believed Emily had been located within the Gila County Indian Reservation after human remains had been discovered on Valentine’s Day just off Highway 60 north at milepost 277.

This area is around a hundred miles away from where the San Carlos Apache teen was last seen alive.

Two weeks later, she was positively identified and a murder investigation ensued.

Featured article

Why you should care:

Tribal communities and families have since united in their grief, calling for justice.

"Emily was a spark and she definitely sparked the world and now the world is on fire because of Emily," April Victor, Emily's aunt said on March 4.

Mesa PD’s missing persons report on Emily also reveals the teen’s "history of behavioral and mental health concerns."

Emily took medication for those issues and had a case manager from the San Carlos Apache Tribe.

Just days before her remains were found, an anonymous tip based on a Facebook post said Emily was with her mother on the reservation.

That later proved to be untrue, as her mom said she had not heard from her Emily, according to police.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the case can submit tips to this 411 link.

Redacted report from Mesa Police: