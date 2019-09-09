Missing Queen Creek teen found safe

A missing teenage girl from Queen Creek has been found safe, according to the girl's mother.

Macayla Lynn Frost was last seen Saturday, September 7. In a Facebook post, her mom said she had left home at 5:45 p.m. to go to the homecoming dance at Queen Creek High School and that her car was later found at a Walmart around 8:00 p.m. but she was not.

Deputies believe this could possibly have been a runaway situation but are investigating the matter further.