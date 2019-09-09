Expand / Collapse search

Missing Queen Creek teen found safe

Published 
Updated 31 mins ago
Missing Persons
FOX 10 Phoenix

MCSO searching for missing Queen Creek teen

FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - A missing teenage girl from Queen Creek has been found safe, according to the girl's mother. 

Macayla Lynn Frost was last seen Saturday, September 7. In a Facebook post, her mom said she had left home at 5:45 p.m. to go to the homecoming dance at Queen Creek High School and that her car was later found at a Walmart around 8:00 p.m. but she was not.

Deputies believe this could possibly have been a runaway situation but are investigating the matter further.